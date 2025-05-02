Rai Pattison wins Teacher of the Year for transforming lives with heart

Aston (Rai) Pattison, a special education instructor at Kearns Junior High School, was named Granite School District’s 2025 Teacher of the Year. During an assembly at the school on March 17, Pattison was honored by district leaders for her work with special education students.

“We have the privilege of recognizing an educator whose passion, innovation and unwavering belief in her students have created a ripple effect far beyond the walls of her classroom,” Anne Reese said, GSD director of onboarding and instructional coaching. “Ms. Rai is not just a teacher, she is an advocate, a trailblazer and a champion for every student, regardless of ability.”

By creating hands-on learning experiences based on real-world situations, Pattison helps students navigate their environment in a safe and inspirational way by building their confidence and self-reliance.

Pattison has worked at KJHS for four years and loves the challenge of finding new ways to engage her students through field trips, activities and programs. She started a weekly coffee and hot chocolate cart where her students practice life and job skills while interacting with other teens at the school.

“The Kearns Coffee Cart isn’t just a school project; it’s a movement of inclusion, skill-building, and empowerment,” Reese said. “Through it, she has fostered a culture where all students—no matter their background or ability—are seen, valued and given the dignity of meaningful work and contribution.”

Pattison was surprised to receive the recognition and loved having her students on stage with her to accept the award. Her family and friends also attended to celebrate the honor with her.

“I was just so grateful and happy. I’ve never felt like something is special about what I do compared to other people,” Pattison said. “I was super grateful and happy that my efforts have been recognized, but also, there are so many amazing teachers out there.”

Her community-based instruction has been called “visionary” by school board officials. Pattison builds partnerships with businesses and local leaders to make the world accessible to her students and takes the kids off-campus to interact in real-life experiences. She said working with special needs students is challenging but she considers herself lucky to teach her classes in a way the kids feel valued and appreciated.

“She believes in her students before the world does, and because of that, they rise to challenges, conquer fears and redefine expectations,” Reese said. “[Her] work is nothing short of extraordinary.”

As part of the award, Pattison received a Hyundai Tuscon she can use for a year. But she said the biggest prize was the opportunity to work with her students and develop the relationship she has with each of them.

She acknowledged the hard work done by educators every day without recognition. Pattison encourages parents to get involved with their child’s education by supporting teachers and building a partnership that helps students reach their full potential.

With or without the award, Pattison plans on showing up every day, doing the hard work and finding new ways to educate her students.

“I’m not doing this for the recognition,” she said. “I’m not doing it for the money or an award or anything like that. If I was offered a job for way more money to not be with the kids, I would definitely turn it down, because I love these guys. They’re the reason I want to come to work.” λ