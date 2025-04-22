A wide variety of guest speakers share information monthly at community council meetings

A wide variety of guest speakers share information monthly at community council meetingsApr 22, 2025 01:16PM ● By Carl Fauver
City Councilwoman Anna Barbieri (L) has an active community council in her District 3, led by (L - R) Vice Chair Kathy Clark, Chairwoman Shazia Chiu and Secretary Jody James. (Carl Fauver/City Journals)
Taylorsville City Councilwoman Anna Barbieri wants her neighbors to get to know one another. In fact, the elected official representing the southeast corner of the city wants her constituents to invite neighbors over for a home baked cookie, to help get that ball rolling.
“I call it ‘Treat on the Street;’ but I can’t take credit for the original idea,” Barbieri said. “A woman in my District called to ask if she could block off the end of her cul-de-sac, to let people safely walk over to her front yard to pick up a cookie and talk about the neighborhood. I’m not sure many streets need to be blocked,; but I love the idea. I’ve challenged my community council members to organize their own Treat on the Street activity.”
Corny? Sure. But, on the other hand, just how well do you know your neighbors? And, when’s the last time you ate a home baked cookie from one of them?
A desire for more community connectedness is also what prompted Barbieri, a little more than two years ago, to embrace the idea of bringing a community council in her City Council District 3 back from the dead. Again, it wasn’t her original idea; but she loved it.
“Long-time, active Taylorsville resident Dean Paynter approached me in late 2022 about resurrecting a community council in my District,” Barbieri said. “Soon thereafter, Dean was named chairman and the council held its first meeting. There were about 15 people there.”
That first gathering was held in February 2023. The group has since moved its meetings into the Taylorsville City Council chamber. They get together at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.
Another recent change occurred a few months ago when Paynter decided to step down as chair. In fact, all new leadership was elected. Shazia Chiu is now the District 3 community council chairwoman with Kathy Clark as vice cchair and Jody James, secretary.
While most people who regularly attend community council meetings are “retirement age,” Chiu agreed to take on the chair position while in the midst of raising a young family.
“I have a 7-year-old daughter,… a 3-year-old son… and another daughter due in July,” Chiu said. “I grew up in Midvale and lived a couple of different places before moving into Taylorsville in August 2020. This is the first place that really felt like home.”
Several community council volunteers put out more than 100 signs each month – mostly at the entrances of neighborhoods throughout their district – inviting people to attend their next meeting. That’s how Chiu earned about it.
“I had only attended two or three meetings when I mentioned to Dean, I’d like to be a little more involved,” Chiu said.
“I had no idea he was considering stepping down as chairman. The next thing I knew, they were holding an election and I was the new chair. I am grateful to Anna and Dean for helping me become more active in the council.”
Vice Chair Kathy Clark was a little more familiar with the community council when she was elected on the same nigh asChiu.
“I had been attending most of the meetings for a couple of years,” Clark said. “I love working for my community and trying to do whatever I can to better it. We’ve discussed a lot of important issues at our community council meetings and have had a lot of very knowledgeable speakers.”
Elected officials who have met with the District 3 Community Council include: State Senator Wayne Harper, State Representative Jim Dunnigan, County Councilwoman Amy Winder Newton and Taylorsville Mayor Kristie Overson. Other speakers have represented the Taylorsville Police Department, Granite School District, Unified Fire and the Taylorsville Arts Council, among others.
Chiu says community council members also work together to try to address issues like neighborhood beautification and reducing speeding on neighborhood streets.
“I particularly appreciate the community council because it really helps me hear about neighborhood concerns, firsthand,” Barbieri concluded. “It can be something as simple as a street light that’s out… or overparking in front of a home. When I hear about issues earlier, I can help address them more quickly.”
The next Taylorsville District 3 Community Council meeting will be held in city council chambers Tuesday, May 4, starting at 7 p.m. Among other things at that session,
Barbieri is expected to take a headcount of how many members have had neighbors over to sample their homemade cookies.
Finally, a couple of other community councils in Taylorsville city council Districts 1 and 2 are also still alive, but currently searching for new leadership and additional members. City officials say, no matter which Taylorsville Council District you live in, you can contact your city council member to talk with them about starting, or strengthening, a community council in your neighborhood.
Cookie recipes are optional.
Members of the City Council District 3 Community Council were introduced to a variety of emergency preparedness products a t their most recent meeting , at Taylorsville City Hall. (Carl Fauver/City Journals)