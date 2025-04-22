A wide variety of guest speakers share information monthly at community council meetings

Several community council volunteers put out more than 100 signs each month – mostly at the entrances of neighborhoods throughout their district – inviting people to attend their next meeting. That’s how Chiu earned about it.

“I had only attended two or three meetings when I mentioned to Dean, I’d like to be a little more involved,” Chiu said.

“I had no idea he was considering stepping down as chairman. The next thing I knew, they were holding an election and I was the new chair. I am grateful to Anna and Dean for helping me become more active in the council.”

Vice Chair Kathy Clark was a little more familiar with the community council when she was elected on the same nigh asChiu.

“I had been attending most of the meetings for a couple of years,” Clark said. “I love working for my community and trying to do whatever I can to better it. We’ve discussed a lot of important issues at our community council meetings and have had a lot of very knowledgeable speakers.”