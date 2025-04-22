Local entrepreneurs hope to cash in on a hands-free home chores future

“Meet George Jetson… his boy, Elroy… daughter, Judy… Jane, his wife…”

Sure, sure – the original version of the Hanna-Barbera prime time animated sitcom “The Jetsons” only lasted one season on ABC… way back during the Kennedy administration. But come on, you’re hearing that opening theme song in your head right now; or your grandpa is.

We saw George trying to outsmart his boss, at Spacely Space Sprockets. We envied his cool home at Skypad Apartments. We even saw George visit Elroy’s Little Dipper School. Oh, and we definitely wanted his space mobile that folded up into a briefcase.

In those 24 futuristic episodes, two things we never did see George do is mow a lawn or shovel a driveway. But two Taylorsville High School graduates say that part of the Jetson world we imagine – mowing and shoveling without lifting a finger – is already upon us. Eric Behunin graduated from THS in 1994 and is a third-generation landscape professional in his family. Meantime, 2001 THS graduate Joe Fitisemanu recently partnered up with him. Together, they operate SmartYard – with plans to franchise their concept across the country.

“Last year, 80% of all the new lawnmowers sold in Europe were autonomous; and (the United States) is about five years behind them,” Behunin claims. “Our robotic mowers can work well on 95% of all lawns across our country. We believe this is a completely untapped market. Our plan is to open a second SmartYard business in the Dallas area later this year – and to franchise stores, nationwide.”

While Behunin was born into a landscape design and yard maintenance family, his new minority business partner Fitisemanu just invested in SmartYard last year.