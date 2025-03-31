Taylorsville’s unified basketball team provides fun, inclusive opportunity to students of all abilities

Dribbling and passing is the favorite part of the game for Taylorsville High junior Brighton Banz. “I like basketball; I like to dribble and pass,” he said. As a member of the school’s unified basketball team, Banz plays alongside students with and without intellectual disabilities. “We like to have fun and celebrate with high-fives when we make a good shot and when we win.” Banz and his team recently participated in a multi-team tournament at Murray High, one of several held throughout the Salt Lake Valley, providing more opportunities for teams to compete. Supported by Special Olympics Utah and the Utah High School Activities Association, the program has experienced impressive growth and now features over 200 co-ed unified basketball teams in high schools across Utah. The state unified championship is set to take place in late March. λ