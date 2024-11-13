Working in a variety of mediums, artists display their handiwork during the annual Taylorsville Art Show

For the third straight year, the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center played host to last month’s Taylorsville Art Show, where some 80 pieces of art were on display – and one more was created on the spot.

Former television art instructor Bob Ross has been deceased nearly 30 years; but his fame lives on through PBS reruns. He was renowned for converting a blank piece of canvas into art over the course of each program episode.

So, the caption on the sign next to Kregg Clemens’ easel made sense – at least to older visitors at this year’s show: “If you like Bob Ross, you will love Bald Ross.”

“I’m actually working a little slower than I normally would, so more of our show visitors can see the process,” Clemens said of his mountain lake painting. “I would normally finish a piece like this in about 90 minutes.”

However, Clemens and his wife Julie spent a lot more time than that, serving as this year’s co-chairs of the Taylorsville Art Show.

“Kregg and I now live in Tooele; but I grew up in Taylorsville and still love the city very much,” Julie Clemens said. “I lived in the same neighborhood as (Taylorsville Arts Council Chairwoman) Susan Holman. When she needed help coordinating the art show last year, we said we would help. It was way more terrifying last year. It’s been smoother this time.”

Julie Clemens describes herself as a “theater person,” and has performed in Taylorsville Arts Council productions, including “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” a couple of years ago. That required a lot of back and forth driving from Tooele for rehearsals.

Most of the show’s art is produced by Taylorsville residents, although entries are welcome from anywhere.

“We had a great variety of art from all over northern Utah,” Julie Clemens said. “Holy cow – there are some crazy talented artists in our area. It is amazing to see what people create. I love seeing other people’s talent.”

Susan Holman has been involved with the Taylorsville Arts Council about 20 years. After serving as council co-chair for a couple of years, she became the sole chairwoman in June 2023.

“I’m so grateful Julie and Kregg agreed to co-chair the art show,” Holman said. “We also received a lot of assistance from the Taylorsville Youth Council and Salt Lake County. I’m always very impressed with the wide variety of art we get in the show – created by people of all ages.”

Salt Lake County’s involvement in the Taylorsville Art Show came through Art in Public Places Manager Kate Ithurralde.

“My department is under the county’s Community Engagement Team and we are focused on bringing free art events to the public,” she said. “This is our second year sponsoring this show. The county has helped provide signage and social media marketing. I feel so fortunate to work with Susan Holman. She is such a delight. Her commitment is wonderful. I am so moved by the creativity showcased in this art show.”

Among the entries in last month’s show was one that had to be left in place. Camille Grimshaw, a high school art instructor, spent about 3 hours creating a sidewalk art piece just outside the MVPAC. Her piece earned a first-place ribbon. But without a jackhammer handy, she had to leave the show without it.

Grimshaw also had ties to another pair of winners. Her daughter Erin earned the People’s Choice award for her piece entitled “Butterflies.” And Bingham High School junior Taylor Hollist – who receives private art instruction from Grimshaw – won this year’s Mayor’s Choice award.

When Taylorsville Mayor Kristie Overson announced Taylor’s “Motion of the Ocean” piece as the winner, she also asked the 16-year-old to explain what type of art it is.

“This art is called quilling,” Hollist explained. “Small strips of colored paper are rolled and shaped to create it.”

Many other people also earned plaques and ribbons during the 2024 Taylorsville Art Show. And one lucky attendee won a raffle, earning the prize created on the spot by Kregg Clemens (aka Bald Ross). λ