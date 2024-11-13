Mariachi Fuego de Utah interacts with Jefferson Jr. High’s mariachi students

As music classes shrink in schools across the state, teachers are searching for ways to get students interested in new programs. Sam Noyce, music instructor at Jefferson Jr. High School (5850 S. 5600 West) in Kearns may have found a way to build his program by offering a mariachi beginning ensemble, Mariachi las Águilas de Jefferson.

In October, Mariachi Fuego de Utah, a local group consisting of youth in Salt Lake and Davis County, performed at the school and worked with the JJHS mariachi students following the presentation. Marx Huancas directs Mariachi Fuego, a band he founded to teach his daughter, Connie, about her heritage and its music. Huancas spoke with the students during the workshop.

“One of the main reasons we started was to inspire more kids, like you, and teachers, like them, and any people who are involved so we can have a new tool to help kids,” he said. “I know there is orchestra and choir, but now we have the funnest thing to have, mariachi. I’m glad you like it, I’m glad you’re here and I’m so overwhelmed with feelings.”

Mariachi music emerged from Mexico more than 200 years ago, but is popular throughout surrounding countries. A traditional band usually consists of a vihuela, guitarrón, trumpets, violins and acoustic guitars.

Connie, 17, attends Northern Utah Academy of Math Engineering and Science in Davis County. She loves bringing her native music to schools and events throughout the state, helping to educate people about mariachi.

“I just fell in love with it,” she said. “I used to play the violin but then I transferred to the vihuela and I love it. I think mariachi offers a broader perspective and it’s just a pretty thing. There’s so much variety in the genre.”

Noemi Hernandez-Balcazar, Granite School District’s fine arts specialist, said interest in mariachi programs is growing. With the diversity in the district, creating programs that speak to a heritage and culture is a way to bring connection to all students.

She said not only is mariachi music easier for students to learn, but it’s familiar to many kids, especially those with a Latino background.

“I think they feel inspired and they feel excited and, more than anything, they feel familiarity because it’s music they have grown up with that they don’t get to hear at school,” Hernandez-Balcazar said. “If we can bring in music that they identify with and that their families enjoy, they will feel more confident that they can actually play it and learn it.”

During the interactive workshop with the mariachi students from Mariachi las Águilas de Jefferson, Huancas touched on the technical aspects of music, including timing and tempo. Musicians from the group worked with students, giving them advice and encouragement.

"You don't have to be Mexican to enjoy mariachi," Hernandez-Balcazar said. "Music brings us together and builds community. So we are hoping that we continue to get support to strengthen our music programs through all kinds of music, not only mariachi. You find the joy that music brings to everybody, not only the people that grew up with that specific music."