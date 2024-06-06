Taylorsville softball goes undefeated in region, advances in state

The Taylorsville softball program has long had success on the field, so it should be no surprise that the Warriors again claimed a region title this season.

But for the team, it was nice to get back to its championship-winning ways.

The Warriors went a perfect 10-0 in Region 3, claiming their first league crown since sharing one in 2015. Taylorsville was back to Class 5A this season and went through Region 3 unscathed. The Warriors outscored region foes by an average score of 11-3 along the way, rarely having much trouble with the opposition in league play.

Unfortunately for Taylorsville, it was a region opponent that ended its season.

The Warriors, the fifth seed in the 5A state tournament, lost in the consolation round to eighth-seeded West Jordan on May 21 by the score of 10-3. Taylorsville had defeated the Jaguars 8-7 and 6-2 in region action earlier in the year.

But the Jaguars had other plans this time around.

Taylorsville’s season came to a close with a 16-7 record in the seven-run loss to the upstart Jaguars. Taylorsville didn’t score after the third inning and was held to five hits on the day. Megan Sterzer had a double and an RBI, while Jenna Sterzer drove in two runs. Aleva Wegner had eight strikeouts in a losing cause.

The Warriors had lost earlier in the day to Box Elder in bracket play by the score of 4-3 despite a big day from Wegner. The sophomore hit a double from the plate and struck out eight batters. Megan Sterzer had three RBI.

In the super regionals, Taylorsville took care of West, winning the best-of-three series May 16 and 17 two games to none. The Warriors prevailed 15-0 in game one, outhitting West 14-1. Wegner had six strikeouts and got the victory. She also had a double and an RBI. Megan Sterzer recorded two doubles and three RBI, while Hannah Brockman had a double and brought in two runs.

Game two saw the Warriors once again blank West, this time 11-0. Wegner was brilliant, throwing a no-hitter and striking out nine West batters. Tianna Hansen hit a home run and brought in a run, while Brockman hit a triple and had an RBI. Demi Miller had a double in the win.

Despite losing a pair of games in bracket play and ending the season in rough fashion, the Warriors had some big accomplishments this season. It was the first time since 2011 the Warriors went undefeated in region play. The team also produced some stellar individual play. Brockman led the way with five home runs and four triples. Megan Sterzer was the leader in doubles with eight. She, along with Dani Kraja, paced Taylorsville with 21 RBI. Wegner was 11-6 on the mound and had 150 strikeouts.

There is reason for optimism for 2025 too.

Though the Warriors say goodbye to some quality players, other key team members will be back to bolster the program in 2025. Wegner will be a junior next season, while Megan Sterzer and Hansen will return as seniors. λ