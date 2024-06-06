KID art contest winners announced

For the second year, Kearns Improvement District held its Water Conservation Art Contest, encouraging local artists to create a project that promotes the importance of water conservation.

Participants could choose any medium for their artwork and KID received nearly 40 entries. The winners were announced in May, with first-place prize money ranging from $100 for elementary, $200 for the junior high winner, and $250 for the top high school and adult entries.

“Part of our continuing conservation effort is working with schools and helping the kids to realize how big an impact they could have on water conservation within their own home,” said KID General Manager Greg Anderson.

First-place winners were Hope Allen (adult), Jocelyn Vazquez (Kearns High School), Brenia Olsen (Eisenhower Junior High School) and Sofia Andino Morales (Thomas W. Bacchus Elementary). Winners are also invited to participate in the KID entry during the Kearns Hometown Days Parade in August.

Additional finalists for the adult category were Yvonne Krause (2nd), Kaylene Fetzer (3rd) and Jewel Busch (4th). Finalists for high school students were Isabella Brown (2nd), David Chacin (3rd) and Erick Moreira (4th). The junior high finalist was Victoria Moore (2nd), and the elementary school finalists were Autumn Smith (2nd), Emma Cadena (3rd) and Emersyn McCann (4th).