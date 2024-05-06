Hispanic prima ballerina shares inspiring ballet journey in Salt Lake County Library webinar

Evelyn Cisneros-Legate, renowned as the first prima ballerina of Hispanic heritage in the United States, shared her remarkable journey from California migrant worker roots to international ballet stardom during a recent webinar hosted by the Salt Lake County Library.

Cisneros-Legate, born Evelyn Cisneros in Long Beach, California, in 1958, captivated the virtual audience with tales of overcoming challenges and defying expectations in the ballet world. The webinar delved into her experiences growing up in a family deeply connected to the Hispanic community, where she was encouraged to embrace her heritage from an early age.

“Throughout my childhood, I was taught to be proud of who I am,” Cisneros-Legate recounted during the webinar, emphasizing the pivotal role her mother played in shaping her identity and ambitions. To combat her shyness and feelings of isolation due to her skin color, she turned to ballet as a means of expression and empowerment.

“I remember asking my mom if I scrubbed my skin enough that I would look like the other ballerinas with their fair skinned complexion. My mother said that ‘God just kissed you a little longer,’” Cisneros-Legate remembers. From the experience, she worked hard to excel in her art, despite being the only person of color in the company for a long time.

“Stay on your path and do your best. Get to know your heritage and your culture,” she encouraged other aspiring dancers of color. “We need not promote people because of the color of their skin but by what they are capable of doing,” she added.

The journey was not without obstacles. Cisneros-Legate spoke openly about physical challenges, including a tight left hip and pigeon-toed foot, which could have derailed her ballet aspirations. Undeterred, she credited her success to an unwavering work ethic and determination to excel in a demanding art form rooted in grace and precision.

At the age of 8 she began studying ballet, supported by her mother’s work as a receptionist at her dance studio to afford the lessons. By her teenage years, Cisneros-Legate was taking up to seven classes in a row, demonstrating her dedication and hunger for excellence. She would go to Hollywood from Huntington Beach with friends and cousins and found herself dancing seven days a week before she finished high school.

Her career took flight when she joined the San Francisco Ballet in 1977, where she danced and performed nearly every leading role in the company’s repertoire. After her first season as an apprentice, she was not offered a contract. She was offered a contract with the Pennsylvania Ballet Company, which she nearly considered until the San Francisco Ballet School decided to offer her a contract, where she performed for over 23 years.

Cisneros-Legate’s talent shone on national television broadcasts and stages across the globe, solidifying her status as a trailblazer and role model.

Cisneros-Legate met her husband, Stephen, through ballet as well. He was performing ballet in Canada but was offered a principal dancer position with the San Francisco Ballet. She and Legate danced together, courted, and eventually were married. They have a daughter and a son.

Through ballet, Cisneros-Legate was able to travel the world visiting various countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. A highlight of her career was performing at the White House for President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s.

After retiring from the San Francisco Ballet in 1999, she continued to contribute to the world of dance as an educator, consultant and author. Cisneros-Legate’s commitment to sharing her passion for ballet extended to teaching and staging performances for ballet companies worldwide.

In addition to her numerous accolades, including being named one of Hispanic Business’s “100 Influentials,” Cisneros-Legate’s impact on ballet education remains profound. She authored “Ballet for Dummies” in 2003, reflecting her dedication to demystifying ballet and making it accessible to a wider audience.

Today, Cisneros-Legate serves as the Director of the Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy, continuing her mission to inspire and cultivate the next generation of dancers.

“As we teach our students to become competent, empowered and respectful by standing on their own and working with others, the best leadership inspires and allows them to develop,” Cisneros-Legate said.

The webinar, hosted by the Salt Lake County Library, provided a rare glimpse into Cisneros-Legate’s extraordinary life, showcasing her resilience, artistry and enduring commitment to diversity and excellence in ballet. Through her story, she continues to inspire aspiring dancers of all backgrounds to embrace their heritage and pursue their dreams. λ