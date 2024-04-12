LEGO lovers have a new store to explore in Taylorsville

With three children under kindergarten age to keep track of, you might think Kristen Brereton’s plate is already full. But she and her husband, Josh, have decided what they need is one more thing to keep them busy – like opening a unique, new business in Taylorsville.

“I feel like we are nuts; but I trust my husband,” Brereton said. “We are excited to open our store. We’ve had a few delays. At one point, a car actually ran into our store building. That slowed us down. So, we are glad to finally open our doors and invite people in.”

At press time, Kristen and Josh were parents to two girls, ages 5 and two. Their first son was due after our deadline, in late March.

Now the family (well, mostly just the parents) are the proud operators of Bricks & Minifigs (5644 S. Redwood Road), an officially-recognized (by LEGO), aftermarket retailer of LEGO sets as well as loose bricks and figurines (“minifigs”).

The new 2,600 square foot store held its grand opening on Saturday, March 9. It’s open every day but Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Bricks & Minifigs is not just a store, it’s a celebration of all things LEGO,” Josh Brereton said. “It’s a concept that bridges the gap between new and old and connects generations of builders. Our store is more than just a place to buy sets. It’s a place where imaginations come to life, where friendships are built and where creativity knows no bounds. We (love providing) this escape for fellow creators.”

Taylorsville Mayor Kristie Overson was among the dignitaries who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony, officially welcoming Bricks & Minifigs to the community.

“They had to educate me about what a minifig was – and by the time I left I had bought one,” Overson said. “I found a figurine wearing a sharp-looking pink business suit. I decided that was a good mayor figure. I have it here on my desk. I gave her a shield and sword. I figure the sword represents our work to cut taxes, and the shield represents how we try to protect our residents. Bricks & Minifigs is just such a cute shop. Anyone who’s missing a particular piece to a LEGO set needs to stop in there to see if they have the replacement. They probably do.”

Although you may never have heard of Bricks & Minifigs, the franchise is rapidly growing. The new Taylorsville store is the fifth in Utah – and the 105th across more than 30 states. The most far-flung franchise – and the only one outside the United States – is in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Although the very first Brick & Minifigs stores were in the Pacific Northwest, the franchise’s international headquarters is now in Provo.

Mac Branning works out of the Utah County headquarters, with the unusual title of “unit onboarding specialist.” He assists new franchisees like the Breretons from the time they sign on until their grand opening.

“Our 100th Bricks & Minifigs store opened in January and at least half of those have opened in just the past two or three years,” Branning said. “Our motto is ‘rebuild, reuse and reimagine.’ In our stores you will find retired LEGO sets and bulk LEGO pieces. If people are missing a piece or two on a set, we probably have it – or can track it down through our network of franchisees.”

A 2006 graduate of Brighton High School, Kristen Brereton says she never had LEGO toys around her house as a child. But she’s seen firsthand how they can tie generations together.

“I never even held a LEGO block until after I married Josh,” she confessed. “But I have watched him bond with our older daughter while building with them. It is such a neat experience to watch their creative imagination.”

For Josh, that bonding has been a full circle moment.

“Some of my fondest memories from my childhood are dumping the LEGO bin out on the living room floor and building cars and planes with my dad,” he said. “During the pandemic, I rediscovered my love for LEGO through the lens of a parent and realized there is a vibrant community here in Utah, waiting to be inspired in the same way.”

Josh plans to maintain his full-time marketing job while getting the Bricks & Minifigs store off the ground. Taylorsville resident Jackson Wehrli will be their manager, supervising four parttime employees.

“I’ll mostly help with bookkeeping and other things from home, as I keep an eye on our kids,” Kristen Brereton concluded. “After watching how my husband and daughter connected through LEGO blocks, I’m confident the store will be a success.” λ