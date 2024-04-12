New Taylorsville temple to host public open house April 13 through May 18

Just think of all the words and phrases we had yet to learn in fall 2019: coronavirus, social distancing, pandemic, N 95 masks come to mind. Or how about all the new places we’ve learned about since then? Well, mostly, Wuhan, China.

It was exactly one global pandemic ago when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced its plan to construct a fifth temple in the Salt Lake Valley – and their 23rd in Utah – right next to the westside I-215 belt route in Taylorsville. That position near the freeway would make the faith’s newest temple one of its most high-profile, worldwide.

Church President Russell M. Nelson unveiled the Taylorsville Utah Temple construction plan during the faith’s 189th Semiannual General Conference, on Oct. 5, 2019. Now, some four-and-a-half years later – with most of us back to shaking hands and hugging, with no idea where we put those masks for “safe keeping” – the Church has announced its newest temple’s public open house schedule.

Members and nonmembers alike are invited to walk through the new 70,460 square foot temple from April 13 through May 18. Soon after that open house window, Church Quorum of the Twelve Apostles Elder Gerrit W. Gong will dedicate the site on June 2. That will occur in two sessions, at 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Elder Gong and his wife Susan, a Taylorsville native, oversaw the temple’s October 2020 groundbreaking.

Following the June dedication, only Latter-day Saints in good standing will be allowed entry to Taylorsville’s newest building.

“We’re very excited to see the new temple open because it’s another important, iconic landmark in Taylorsville,” Mayor Kristie Overson said. “Just like the opening of our new (Mid-Valley) Performing Arts Center, this is another important structure for our community. I think there is the potential for Taylorsville restaurants and other businesses to enjoy a (financial) windfall from the temple being in our community. But mostly, I think it’s another important thing that helps our community stand out in the (Salt Lake) Valley.”

A few weeks after the Church announced its newest Salt Lake Valley temple would be constructed in Taylorsville, the specific location was revealed. On Dec. 11, 2019, the Church announced the temple would be constructed on a 7.5-acre site it already owned, at 2603 W. 4700 South. A Church meetinghouse and recreational field had occupied the location. It is situated at the southwest corner of the I-215 interchange at 4700 South.

The following spring – just weeks into the United States lockdown protocols, thanks to the pandemic – the Taylorsville City Council took action to open the way for temple construction. On April 1, 2020, the council approved three ordinances and one resolution to amend city codes to allow the 3-story structure to be built. The city also undertook several infrastructure projects to accommodate construction.

It’s been 15 years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened new temples in the Salt Lake Valley. Back in 2009, a pair of temples doubled the number of such structures in the Valley. The Draper and Oquirrh Mountain Temples were completed nearly 40 years after the Jordan River Temple (1981) and well over a century after the 1893 opening of the original Salt Lake Temple.

By the way, the massive renovation and seismic upgrade continues now at the six-spired Salt Lake City Temple, which required some 40 years to construct. Church officials estimate that project will be completed in about two years. Massive crowds of non-Latter-day Saints are expected to seek a glimpse inside the historic structure when it opens to the general public for tours at that time.

As for the Taylorsville Temple open house, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints website (churchofjesuschrist.org) was reporting in late March, all of its available free walk-through tickets had already been “sold out.”

“The city’s relationship with the Church throughout the temple construction has been positive,” Overson concluded. “We’re pleased to see it open and will watch with interest, before and after it is dedicated. I’m sure some nearby residents are concerned about potential traffic growth. But I believe those fears will be calmed.” λ