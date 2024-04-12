Eisenhower Junior High 50th anniversary celebration now just a couple of weeks away

A yearlong organizing effort to honor and mark a half-century of service is coming to its climactic conclusion later this month, as people of all ages are expected to gather at a Taylorsville landmark that’s been around a generation longer than the city itself.

The Eisenhower Junior High School 50th Anniversary Open House will be held Tuesday, April 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the school (4351 S. Redwood Road). Visitors will have the opportunity to tour their old stomping ground, thumb through yearbooks and school newspapers, enjoy music and dance performances from current students and reminisce about times ranging from the Nixon administration to last year.

“We’ve tried to come up with things for everyone, whether they attended, or worked at, Eisenhower in the 1970s or in just the past few years,” school Morale Committee member Wendy Cochran said. “Taylorsville Mayor Kristie Overson will speak during our opening ceremony. Her mother was a beloved drama teacher here for many years. Also, the author of our school song – who won a contest as a student to earn that honor – will be here to lead us in singing it.”

That would be Denice Phillips – although marriage changed it to Denice Walker.

“I began playing piano at age 7 or 8, so when they announced the songwriting contest – and said the sheet music was available in the office – I decided to give it a try,” Walker said. “Our band teacher, Mr. (Larry) Bird, wrote the music. I plunked it out on the piano and thought about it for a few days. I just tried to include the essence of our school in my lyrics. It was exciting to win.”

“Exciting,” if not “profitable.”

“My grand prize for writing the school song (which has now endured a half century) was $15 and one free item from the school snack bar, everyday – ONE. So, I tried not to miss a day picking up my treat.”

Cochran says those attending the open house who may have forgotten some of the school song words are in luck, because they are prominently displayed on the EJHS auditorium wall.

Walker adds, of all her years in public school, her one and only year at Eisenhower was the best.

“For my ninth-grade class, it was students from three different schools – Kennedy, Valley and West Lake Junior Highs – all coming together for a single year at Eisenhower – before most of us went on to Cottonwood High,” she said. “It was the funnest year. They had an open house where we students got to vote on the school colors. The name Eisenhower had already been chosen; but we got to vote for the mascot, Generals. We were just so excited to have a brand-new school, right in our neighborhood.”

Denice’s last name has now been Walker for 45 years. Early in her marriage, she moved to West Valley City for just two years. Other than that, she’s been a lifelong Taylorsville resident. The Walker’s three children all attended EJHS.

“It’s just unbelievable it’s been 50 years since I attended Eisenhower,” she concluded. “I first learned about the 50th anniversary open house on Facebook. It’s been so much fun remembering the good old days. My life has been a fun journey. I hope I see some people I know at the celebration.”

Another person anxious to revisit her old junior high is the daughter of Taylorsville City Councilman, Ernest Burgess. In fact, Emily Burgess was just one of nine siblings who put in their three years as Eisenhower Generals.

“I loved all my years attending Eisenhower,” she said. “I was student body president in ninth grade (1999-2000) – and then went on to graduate from Taylorsville High in 2003. The (anniversary celebration) organizers asked me to speak during the opening ceremony. I hope to share with past and current students how 9th grade Emily has been able to live her dreams – and how they can, too.”

One reason Burgess was asked to speak at the open house is that her career has carried her to bona fide Utah celebrity status. Only her family and childhood friends know she was Emily Burgess a generation ago. But anyone who’s watched ABC 4 news for the past several years knows her married name: Emily Florez. She was the lead KTVX evening news anchor for five years before choosing to retire from the station just a month ago (Feb. 29) to spend more time raising her three children, ages 9, 6 and 4.

“When I attended Eisenhower, one of my favorite teachers was Clayton Brough – who was also, at the time, a weekend television weatherman,” Florez explained. “He’s the one who taught all of his students to believe in ourselves. I saw what he was doing on TV and decided ‘I want to do that.’ So, after Taylorsville High, I graduated in broadcast journalism from BYU and went on to my career.”

Florez moved to Chicago for a job her husband landed, then ended up in television news there for seven years before returning to her home state.

As for Brough, he became an Eisenhower Junior High celebrity for more than just his television weather exploits. He also helped coordinate students at the school in setting several Guinness World Records. According to his Wikipedia biography, “Brough believed the record-breaking attempts taught the children creativity, teamwork and logistics.”

Amont the records the school’s students once held: (1) The world’s largest loaf of baked bread (207 lbs., 1987); (2) The world’s longest paper clip chain (22.17 miles, 2004); and (3) The world’s longest chain of attached drinking straws (42,963 straws, 2005 – measuring more than 4.5 miles).

Speaking of public school teachers, the only member of the current Taylorsville City Council who actually attended Eisenhower Junior High will also speak during the 50th anniversary opening ceremony. Councilwoman Meredith Harker has been teaching elementary school for several years. But back in 1991-92, her ninth-grade year at EJHS, she was an Eisenhower Generals’ cheerleader.

“Cheerleaders were considered part of student government back then, so we got to be involved in planning activities and assemblies,” Harker said. “I and all my siblings attended Eisenhower. Years later, when my own kids became involved in Jr. Jazz basketball, many of their games were held at the school. It was so much fun to watch my kids play on the same court where I once played and cheered.”

As for second-year EJHS Principal Wes Cutler, he’s excited about all the people who’ll be visiting later this month.

“This is such a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate the school’s history and accomplishments,” Cutler said. “This event is for everyone: former administrators, teachers, other staff members and, of course, students.”

Cutler also pointed out, with 1,060 students attending now – in grades 6, 7 and 8 – Eisenhower has the largest student population of all 15 Granite School District junior highs.

Finally, Eisenhower Morale Committee member April Stevenson teaches world studies and other subjects at the school. She’s also the girls volleyball team head coach, recently guiding her team to their highest finish in decades.

“I very intentionally asked to serve on the committee to organize the open house because I have observed what an outstanding school we have,” Stevenson said. “My brother and sister also teach here. And we are not the only combination of relatives working at Eisenhower. We also have a brother, sister and mother who work here together, along with two sisters and one of their husbands. People working at Eisenhower quickly learn what a great place it is and don’t want to work anywhere else. I’m thrilled to be part of the committee working to bring people back to revisit their memories.”

Again, the Eisenhower Junior High School 50th Anniversary Open House will be held Tuesday, April 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. You may not see a 22-mile-long paper clip chain; but event organizers promise there will be plenty of other interesting things to enjoy. λ