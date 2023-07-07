Taylorsville house transformed as part of Zions Bank’s Paint-a-Thon

Thirty-six homes got a fresh makeover in June as part of the Zions Bank annual Paint-a-Thon.

One of those homes was in Taylorsville for Judy Hammond, 81. More than 70 volunteers – including local bank employees and their family members – transformed the Taylorsville home with a new two-toned paint. Volunteers also painted the shed.

“Paint-a-Thon has become a cherished annual tradition as we help our neighbors spruce up their homes and yards,” Zions employee and Paint-a-Thon team captain Ryan Maughan said. “As Zions Bank marks its 150th anniversary this year, serving our communities remains central to who we are as a bank.”

Along with beautifying neighborhoods, the Paint-a-Thon project aims to help older adults, people with disabilities and veteran homeowners take pride in their homes and maintain their independence. Throughout the week, more than 2,200 individuals volunteered to clean, scrape and paint homes in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

In addition to painting, Zions employees provide yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners. The cost for paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank. Dinner for West Valley City volunteers was donated by Chick-fil-A.

The average age of this year’s homeowner is 76, with an average yearly income of $31,600. Projects completed during the annual weeklong event were selected with the assistance of nominations from the public, state housing agencies, community organizations and local churches. λ