The Utah Grizzlies season has come down to the home stretch. April is the final month of the regular season and playoffs are right around the corner.

Their season record currently has them in ninth place in the Western Conference of the ECHL. They are only four points behind the sixth-place team, the Kansas City Mavericks. They hosted the Mavericks March 10-12 in a home series at the Maverik Center. The Grizzlies have dominated the Mavericks this season defeating them five times in six games.

The Grizzlies have scored points in 9 nine of their last 11 games. This run has pushed them toward a possible playoff position. During the run, they scored 47 goals. On March 10th 10, forward Cameron Wright scored the game-winning goal 14 minutes into the final period to secure the 2-1 victory. Utah goalie Lukas Parik saved 22 of the 23 shots he faced.

The Maverik Center hosted the Stanley Cup during the March 11th game. As an affiliate of the 2022 NHL champions, the Grizzlies earned the opportunity for its fans to see the historic trophy.

The Stanley Cup was first awarded in 1892. It is given to the champion of the National Hockey League. Last season, the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning four games to two to capture the championship. It is the oldest trophy that can be won by North American athletes. The oldest trophy in the world is the Carlisle Bells dating back to 1559. They are given to the winner of a horse race held in Great Britain.

Rookie Cameron Wright leads the team in scoring with 19 goals. He leads the league with eight game-winning goals. He also leads the team with 43 points and the league’s rookies with 200 shots. Tarun Fizer has 18 goals.

All Grizzly Grizzlies games can be streamed on flohockey.tv and the team's Youtube YouTube channel.

The Grizzlies are the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. There are 28 teams in the league and they play 72 game schedules.

Goalie Garrett Metcalf, a Utah hockey celebrity, is part of the current team roster. He has played in 13 games this season and recorded seven wins. He also has a .888 save percentage. He is in his third season with the team.

Over the past 24 years, the Grizzlies have finished the season with a .500 winning percentage or better 19 times. Over 200 former players have played in the NHL.

The Grizzlies' final homestand of the season is scheduled for April 12-15 against the Tulsa Oilers.

The Idaho Steelheads have the best record in the league. They have won 44 games this season so far. Last season, Florida defeated Toledo to win the ECHL championship.



