Stars move to Maverik Center

By Greg James | [email protected]

The Salt Lake City Stars have moved. The mailman will need to forward its mail to West Valley’s Maverik Center this season.

This will be the seventh season for the Stars in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz G League affiliate will host its first home game Nov. 21. They begin the season with a five-game road trip.

“The Stars look forward to starting this new era in our new home,” Stars president Jonathan Rinehart said in a press release. “The Maverik Center will enhance the game-night experience for both our fans and players.”

By staying in West Valley the team remains in proximity to the Jazz and still maintains accessibility for the franchise progression. The G League serves as the NBA’s official minor league. It prepares players, coaches, officials and staff for the NBA.

The G League also serves as the research and development laboratory for the league. They can experiment with rules and situations in real-life game situations.

The Maverik Center is owned by West Valley City and operated by Centennial Management Group. It will offer the Stars a large-arena feel while maintaining the smaller-arena experience. The arena opened in 1997 and hosted the Olympic ice hockey competition in 2002. It is also the home of the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies.

The Stars will play 22 home games, including two Saturday night contests at Vivint Arena downtown. Their schedule also includes a two-game series in Mexico City and the mid-season showcase in Las Vegas.

The G League plays a split season. Their first 16 games determine the seeding for the league's Las Vegas showcase. Then the team records reset for the remaining 32 games of the year.

This season the league will experiment with a new overtime rule. They call it the Final Target Score; the winner of the game will be the first team to reach the target score. The target will be determined by seven points added to the regular game score. Overtime will be untimed, and the game will be over when the target score is reached.

The Stars have also announced the hiring of its new staff. Its head coach will be Scott Morrison with Marquis Newman as the team's general manager.

Morrison was a Boston Celtics assistant coach. He was also the Perth Wildcats' head coach in the Australian National Basketball League. He is the Stars fourth head coach since they relocated to Salt Lake City.

Newman was the assistant general manager last season, and also serves as the Jazz director of scouting. Newman attended Cyprus High School in Magna where he played football and basketball.

“Marquis (Newman) is someone that has been with our club for several years. He has grown immensely in every role due to his work ethic,” Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said.

Joining the coaching staff will be Thomas Jackson, Lowell Egan, and Lawrence Blackledge.

This season’s player roster is starting to take shape. They traded the rights to BYU graduate Yoeli Childs. Jared Butler has also been released by the Jazz. Micah Potter has been signed by the Jazz to a 2-way contract. The 6-foot-10 center graduated from Wisconsin and played 33 games with Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 17 points per game.