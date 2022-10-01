Get off the couch and try out for the Stars

By Greg James | [email protected]

You have played basketball for longer than you can remember and the NBA has still not called your name on its summer draft night. It will be ok, come try out for the Stars. If you think you still got it.

No joke, and it is not April Fool’s Day.

“The Salt Lake City Stars will host their annual local player tryout, presented by University of Utah Health for prospective players on Saturday, Oct. 1,” the Stars said in a press release earlier this month.

If successful the tryout participant could relish in the life of a professional basketball player, daily intense workouts, excessive travel to multiple games a week and, currently, the possibility of being traded.

The current average G League player salary is $37,000 per year. If a player signs a 10-day contract with an NBA team they could earn a prorated salary double that in just those 10 days.

“I know I still got it,” said one hopeful on a chat board.

The tryout gives hopefuls a chance to showcase their talents. These players will all be anticipating an invitation to the Stars training camp.

Last season the Stars signed Brendan Bailey, a Marquette University graduate from the local player tryout. He played in 17 games and averaged 7.2 points while with the Stars. He is the son of former Jazz star Thurl Bailey. He also spent time last season with the Wisconsin Herd.

A simple look at any G League team roster and you will find players at different stages of their careers. There are recognizable names from high-profile colleges, undrafted players, and NBA players looking for a little more seasoning. Over 50% of NBA draftees have spent time in the G League.

At one point the Indiana Pacers did not have their own G League team. Larry Bird said that put them at a ‘direct competitive disadvantage.’ The only two teams without G League affiliations today are the Portland Trailblazers and Phoenix Suns.

This is the Stars’ seventh season in Salt Lake City. They are owned and operated by the Utah Jazz. The team was relocated from Boise when the Jazz purchased the team in March of 2015. The NBA G League is the NBA’s official minor league. They help prepare players, coaches, officials, training staff, and front office personnel for advancement into the NBA.

The G League also operates as the NBA research and development laboratory. They test rule changes, gathering data to report back to the NBA. The coach's challenge was first used in the G League. They have also experimented with wearable technology and four-person referee packages.

Nathan Peavy is in his second season as the Stars head coach. He has been with the team since 2017 as an assistant coach. He is from Dayton, Ohio, and played collegiately for the Miami Redhawks.

Former defensive player of the year and Jazzman Rudy Gobert began playing in the G League before getting a spot with the Jazz.

During the tryout players will participate in team and individual drills. All participants must meet G League requirements which include a minimum age of 18 years old. To participate you must preregister on the Stars website and pay a non-refundable $200 participation fee. Tryout spots are limited to the first 100 applicants.

The tryout will be held at the Lifetime Activities Center on the Salt Lake Community College campus in Taylorsville. All participants will receive a practice jersey, pair of NBA socks, and a gift bag.