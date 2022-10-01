Kearns has a rough start to the football season

By Greg James | [email protected]

The Kearns football team has had a rough start to the season, but as they enter region play they expect to bounce back into form.

In their first region contest, they hosted Taylorsville for a crosstown battle. For the first six minutes of the game, the Cougars held the Warriors at bay with a punt and forced interception by Ryan Talo. The interception set the Cougars in good field position at the Warrior's 12-yard line and junior Azias Ezra finished the scoring drive by powering through the middle of the offensive line for a 1-yard touchdown. The Cougars led 7-0 and never looked back.

“The running backs ran hard behind a great o-line effort. It is great to get back to winning,” Cougar head coach Matt Rickards said after the game.

They never trailed and won the contest 45-7.

The Cougars lost their second region contest to Roy 35-17. The Royals scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.

Sophomore Bryce Benson leads the team in passing yards at quarterback. Ezra is the team’s leading rusher. Defensively, Talo leads the team in tackles and has one sack.

Kearns is scheduled to host West on Oct. 7 and will close out the regular season at Cyprus on the 13.