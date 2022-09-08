Taylorsville High brightens up the sidewalk with chalk art contest

School is starting, skies have been cloudy, and summer is coming to an end. So those students returning to Taylorsville High have something bright and cheery on the sidewalks. Taylorsville High’s student government put on a chalk art contest in mid-August and the results were spectacular. Flowers, cartoon characters and animals were among the designs. Junior Elizabeth Trout colored an amazing Winnie-the-Pooh, complete with a butterfly on the nose. “I don’t have much time for art but when I do it, I really love it,” she said while adding the finishing touches on her chalk art. “Winnie-the-Pooh is my favorite cause he was a big part of my childhood.” Elizabeth is on the Taylorsville High student government and they get to design and create a lot of banners and posters, something she really enjoys doing.

Another student, senior Tammy Phung, made what she described as a cute Pennywise the Clown. “It was a happy little accident,” she laughed. “Just like Bob Ross says.” Decorating the sidewalk was a good way to get out some anxiety of school beginning and focus on art. Tammy continued, “I’m nervous for my senior year, but it’s pretty exciting too!”

“For some reason, coloring with chalk is fun for any age,” Taylorsville resident Ashlee Wright said. “I don’t care if you’re 2 or 3 or 80 years old, it’s just fun. There’s something about getting your hands all dirty that makes it all worth it.”

So whether its just for fun or it helps to get out some anxiety, art is a great tool for everyone and we’re so glad that Taylorsville High agrees. λ