The field at Taylorsville helping transform its football team

The football team makeover continues at Taylorsville High School. Its field is redone and their second-year coach, Chris Rosales, has them on the right track.

“We are tickled pink to have him,” a member of the Warriors booster club and school staff said.

“He has changed the character of the program,” school Principal Emme Liddell said. “He has helped the team realize that it is not just about being a good athlete, but about being a good person and good human.”

During the summer, Taylorsville was short three custodians. The team volunteered and was put to work. They moved furniture and helped maintain the school, all while preparing for the season.

The Warriors also walked in the Taylorsville Dayzz parade and volunteered at the park.

Last season they did not win a game, but Rosales mirrored the attitude he expected from his players.

“When things were down and rough he modeled that positive behavior for the boys. He is a great go-between and communicates well with the staff. We are so excited to have him,” Liddell said.

The 2022 season started with a bang and the team's first win since Oct, 9, 2020, a 27-6 victory over Murray.

The game was not the highlight of the evening, though. The school introduced its new playing surface to the community.

In a special halftime ceremony, the school thanked its partners in the refurbishment of the dilapidated field. The Deloy Hansen Family Foundation donated for the upgrade and is also helping rebuild the school's weight room facility.

“This is a community enhancement. We are super grateful as a school and Taylorsville community for Deloy’s generosity,” Liddell said.

High school playing surfaces are scheduled for replacement in the Granite School District about every ten years. Taylorsville was not available for the upgrade until 2026, but the field had become dangerous in places and the turf was in disrepair.

“Our field was not the worst in the district but was not eligible for replacement. The foundation came in to try to help and talked to the booster club. They told us ‘no, let's put in a new field.’ It was just finished a few days before the first game,” Liddell said.

The new turf is specially designed with a shock pad underneath, sand, and wood chip layers to help with the heat. It also has water cannons that can be used to soak it down and cool it on really hot days.

“The main thing is the safety of the kids. It is a healthier playing environment for the players,” Liddell said.

It is also striped for boys and girls soccer and lacrosse. Currently, the school does not field lacrosse teams, but in the future, the field is now prepared.

Liddell called the program ‘winners’ even after only one game.

The Warriors compete in UHSAA Region 2 against Hunter, Cyprus, Granger, Roy, West and Kearns. The state tournament is scheduled to begin Oct. 21 and the championship will be held Nov. 10 at the University of Utah.

The Warriors hope to extend their home-field advantage. The next home game is scheduled against Cyprus on Sept. 9. λ