Let your mind and feet wander at the library’s Walking Book Club

By Karen Hooper | [email protected]

When you think of the library, what is the first thing that comes to mind? That’s right, books. But did you know that the library is so much more than that? Sure, they want to exercise your mind, but did you know they can exercise your legs, too? Every Thursday the library hosts the Walking Book Club, a weekly walk session and book discussion. Participants spend the first part of the morning walking along the path behind the building. Passing Frisbee golfers and dog walkers, you get to know your fellow book club members. After walking around a mile you then make your way back to the cool inside and discuss the current book.

This month’s book was "A Beautiful Country," by Qian Julie Wang. “The book club is a wonderful way to discuss books and relate them to our own lives,” discussion leader and Taylorsville librarian Ellen Thayne said. And that they did.

Fellow member Pam Anderson remarked, “[This book] really makes you think about the things you have, how lucky we are.”

Another member said, “some things in life are just hard lessons that we have to learn.”

The time was spent talking about hardships and struggles, relationships, and events that have shaped people’s lives.

“It’s a great program,” Thayne said. “We love getting people here to share their insights from the book. It brings people together.”

The book discussion even led back to the wonderful subject of libraries. “We would always stop at the local library whenever we were on vacation,” Thayne said. “It’s a comforting place.”

And the library is just that- a comforting place. A place where locals can check-out books, but it offers so much more. For the summer months they offer take-home crafts for kids. One of July’s crafts was a rubber duck decorating contest. They also have a Read, Vote, Win contest where you can read five Reader’s Choice Books, vote for each, get your card punched and then win a free book! Who doesn't love free books?

If crafts are more your thing, like decorating a rubber duck, they have resources for that as well. Free, through the library, you can access a system called Creativebug. This program has thousands of art and craft video classes.

At the library you can access the web using their free wi-fi or even borrow a Chromebook. The library also has storytime-to-go kits which provide families with fun books and materials to create awesome storytimes at home in their own space.

Speaking of space, did you also know that you can check out a telescope? Explore space from the comfort of your own backyard. The County Library’s telescope lending program is made possible through a partnership with the Salt Lake Astronomical Society.

So the next time you’re bored, want to look at the sky, read a book, walk a mile or anything else, travel to the library and see what it has to offer. I think J.K. Rowling put it best when she said, “When in doubt go to the library.”