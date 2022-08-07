Yearlong improvements to get underway on Redwood Road

By Darrell Kirby | [email protected]

One of the busier thoroughfares in Taylorsville is undergoing a makeover lasting more than a year.

Redwood Road from 4100 South on the West Valley City-Taylorsville border to 5400 South will get a number of structural and aesthetic improvements starting in late July and running through fall 2023.

The project, named Redwood Road Mobility, is a combined effort of the Utah Department of Transportation (Redwood Road is State Route 68), the city of Taylorsville, and Utah Transit Authority.

It will include:

● Resurfacing of the road

● Installation of right turn pockets

● Consolidation of commercial and public accesses

● Removal and reconstruction of curbs, gutters, driveways, sidewalks, pedestrian ramps, and roadway signage

● Installation of pavement markings

● Drainage modifications

● Relocation of overhead power lines and poles to underground

● Installation of bus pullouts, pedestrian benches, and shelters at UTA bus stops

● Wider parking strips

● Improved aesthetics with landscaping

Officials say the heavily traveled road experiences accidents and congestion due to its many commercial and public accesses and other deficiencies. Construction will improve traffic flow and safety, remove obstructions near the road, and generally make it better for motorists and pedestrians.

Work will take place during the day Monday through Friday for the duration of the project. Expect noise, dust, vibrations, sidewalks closures, lane shifts and closures, restrictions to business access points, and some minimal traffic delays in the work zone.

Nearly all of the more than $12 million price tag for the project comes from federal funds by way of UDOT. Taylorsville contributed an initial $835,000 in 2019, with the city’s total expenditure expected to be about $2 million.

“With buried power lines, upgraded sidewalks, pedestrian ramps and benches, new lighting and landscapes, this will positively impact all who travel Redwood Road. We appreciate partnering with UDOT to make this happen,” said Taylorsville Mayor Kristie Overson. “This is a big win for Taylorsville.”

Project updates are available by emailing [email protected] with the subject line “Subscribe” or call 855-663-6800.

In addition to the stretch between 4100 South and 5400 South, other nearby roadwork the remainder of this summer will include improvements to the intersection of 5400 South and 1900 West to improve traffic flow and drainage.

Information is available by email at [email protected] or 855-740-8750.

Redwood Road from 6200 South to Interstate 215 will be reconfigured later this year and into 2023 with the addition of a northbound lane and construction of a partial continuous flow intersection to the south leg of the 6200 South intersection for northbound traffic, and dual on-ramps and ramp metering to both eastbound and westbound I-215.

Request updates at [email protected] or 385-955-5595.

UTA has its own transportation plans with the proposed Midvalley Connector Bus Rapid Transit route that would run from West Valley Central Station to Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville to Murray Central Station. BRT routes use dedicated traffic lanes to more efficiently transport a large number of passengers in a manner similar to the TRAX light rail system, but with buses.

Other partners in the project are the Federal Transit Administration, West Valley City, Taylorsville, Murray, SLCC, Salt Lake County and the Wasatch Front Regional Council. An Environmental Assessment public hearing was held in July. The tentative construction timeline is 2023 to 2025.

For information, email [email protected] or call 801-901-7888.