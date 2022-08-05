MGF Marshalls host top-notch collegiate-level baseball tournament

The Marshall Gates Foundation World Series will again be hosted at Kearns High School Aug. 2-5. The tournament will feature some of the top collegiate and professional recruits to ever play in the state of Utah.

“This year the tournament will be high-level collegiate level baseball,” Marshall’s General Manager Chad Shepherd said. “In years past this has just been a high-level 18-and-under tournament, but this year will be different. The teams coming in are high level.”

Teams scheduled to play in this year’s tournament include the Alaska Goldpanners, Nevada Gamblers, Idaho Catch, NAL Allstars, Gameday Angels, Denver Cougars, UCL Stars and the Marshalls.

Many of the players in this tournament have the potential to be high MLB draft picks and top college recruits.

“Our roster is made up of some of the best players around. Most are from the western United States, but we have had players from as far away as Maryland,” Shepherd said.

The roster is filled out with 37 players, all of whom have committed to play college baseball. Schools represented include Utah, BYU, Arizona, USC and TCU.

The Marshalls were formed in 2007. The Marshall Gates Foundation was organized as a nonprofit organization to help fund the team and give the opportunity to players to compete in top-level situations.

The team will play about 70 games throughout the summer. This season they traveled to Medford, Oregon and Oceanside, California. During the summer season the players receive professional training to prepare them for the next level.

In Marshall’s history, they have had over 100 major league draft picks and 750 collegiate players.

“I played for the Utah Marshalls here,” current Colorado Rockies star Kris Bryant said. “It was 2008, I spent the summer here and it was one of my favorite summers of my baseball career.”

Outfielder Mic Paul from Olympus High School is part of the team. He has committed to playing at LSU starting this fall. He hit .479 for the Titans this spring and had 8 home runs. His Titan teammate Ashton Johnson pitches for the Marshalls. He had a 9-3 record and struck out 118 batters this season.

The team also includes Kaden Carpenter from Cedar Hills, Utah. He is a recruit of the University of Utah. Dalton Smith from American Fork, Mason Green from Mapleton and Jordan Pace from Pleasant Grove are Salt Lake Community College commits. BYU has three recruits participating this fall; Stone Cushing, Easton Romero and Payton Gubler.

“These are some of the best players available. Each of them was invited to apply for the team. They have to commit to a busy schedule,” Shepherd said.

The Marshalls play at Gates Field at Kearns High School.

“This is an exceptional place for us to play. The way the fans sit up above and can experience the game. The ivy in the outfield and the condition of the field. We are lucky to have the opportunity to play in this place,” Shepherd said. λ