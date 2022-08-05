Miller family grandchildren gift $62,500 for Salt Lake Community College student child care scholarships

The grandchildren of philanthropists Larry H. and Gail Miller gifted $62,500 to Salt Lake Community College for scholarships through the Miller Legacy Project as part of the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation. The gift will also provide child care vouchers to make pursuing education more accessible for student parents.

The Miller Legacy Project provides an educational giving experience to future generations of the Miller family and is specifically designed to perpetuate the philanthropic legacy of both Gail and Larry.

The scholarship money will be used to help students who have financial obligation to pay for childcare so they can attend classes, Nancy Michalko, executive director of the Salt Lake Community College Development and Foundation, said.

Michalko said that SLCC offers daycare on three of their campuses: South City, Jordan and Taylorsville. “Overall, the donation will help about 200 students. They can use the funds at SLCC’s daycare centers or at their own selected sites,” she added.

Michalko explained that the Miller family approached SLCC and asked what their biggest student need is, and they learned that the ability or inability to pay for childcare plays a big role in students being able to attend classes.

“The Miller grandchildren understand that child care can keep someone from attending school,” she said. Michalko added that the Miller family was originally going to donate $50,000, but when they recognized the need they contributed their own funds to increase the donation to $62,500.

“I was very excited to learn of the donation and really touched for the families that need it,” Michalko said.

“We hope these scholarships and childcare vouchers help students overcome barriers often found when continuing their education,” said Bryce Miller, co-chair of the Miller Legacy Project and Gail and Larry Miller’s grandson. “Our family is passionate about increasing access to education to create the next generation of leaders.

This is the first time the third generation of the Miller family has given to Salt Lake Community College. “For many years, the Miller family’s conviction in the transformative power of education has been indisputable. Now this legacy of generosity continues as Gail and Larry’s grandchildren provide scholarships for our students, many of whom would otherwise not have access to education beyond high school. Their gift is deeply appreciated,” Deneece G. Huftalin, SLCC president, said.

Salt Lake Community College is Utah’s largest two-year college with eight areas of study at 10 locations and online. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and many others are trained in direct-to-workforce programs. In 2023, SLCC will celebrate 75 years of providing Utahns with education and training.

The Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation was established in 2007 to continue the philanthropic spirit exemplified by Larry and Gail Miller for future generations. The Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation supports programs that enrich lives and communities in the areas of health and medicine, shelter and food security, education and training, jobs and economic self-reliance, and cultural and spiritual enrichment.

“Gail Miller is teaching her grandchildren to be philanthropic and generous,” Michalko said. “There is no one like Gail Miller. She is a special human being. She is very intentional in her giving.” λ