Kearns student honored with governor’s service award

By Peri Kinder | [email protected]

Emily Rojo Mendoza, a student at Kearns High School, was one of the first recipients of the Governor’s Spirit of Service Awards. She received the honor for her work tutoring students, helping at food banks, serving as the president of the My Kearns Evidence 2 Success Youth Council, and raising thousands of dollars for local food pantries and the homeless youth resource center.

“We wanted to pay tribute to individuals and groups who are making a big difference in our community through acts of service,” Gov. Spencer Cox said. “Utah leads the nation in volunteerism and service and these unsung heroes exemplify the best of Utah.”

Cox highlighted each individual and organization during the event, sharing the impact of their service. Winners were selected from more than 100 nominations from around the state. (Photo courtesy of the Governor’s Office.)