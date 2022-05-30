Track and field teams prepare for the season finale

By Greg James | [email protected]

As the track and field season comes to a close, athletes at Taylorsville and Kearns reflected on their personal records and goals for the coming years.

“This season has been wonderful,” Warriors track coach Chad Farnes said. “We have had one of the biggest and most successful teams that we have had in years.”

Taylorsville qualified 20 athletes for the state meet. Including several freshman and sophomores.

“This is the biggest group we have sent to state in roughly 10 years,” Farnes said. “The most surprising thing is that a majority of these athletes are underclassmen. Which helps establish strong building blocks for future seasons.”

The team will have 14 underclassmen at BYU for the meet. State track and field is scheduled for May 19-21.

At region, Taylorsville placed fourth in the boy's division and fifth in the girls, fourth overall. Kearns was fifth and sixth; fifth overall.

Warrior senior Roshawne Burgher won the Region 2 boys high jump championship by clearing six feet. That was a personal record. He constantly jumped 5’4”-5’6” all season. He also finished third in the region in the long jump clearing 20’11” another personal record.

Kearns junior Kapeli Smith had the seventh-best long jump in 6A this season. He flew 21’ 1.5” also a personal record.

“For our younger kids state will be an excellent chance for them to get experience for future seasons,” Farnes said. “For the seniors, state will be one final opportunity to go out and shine on the track. I expect that all will have a good time and perform at their best.”

Taylorsville freshman Sariah Johnson set a personal record in the 200 meters with a time of 26.32 seconds. Her fast time was the tenth fastest this season in 6A.

Taylorsville athletes that are scheduled to participate in the state meet include; Sariah Johnson (100 meters and 200 meters), David Konan (100 and long jump), Reagan Vanderlinden (1600 and 3200), Preston Gledhill, Cole Jameson (1600 and 3200), Noah Tucker (1600 and 300 hurdles), Liam Passey (800), Roshawne Burgher (high jump and long jump), Michaela Medico (javelin), Anderson Ochoa (javelin), and Aysha Salami (shot put).

“There is a momentum that is palpable throughout the team. There is a lot of excitement and it is contagious. Success builds future success. I think that the relationships and friendships that are being developed are something that keeps them coming back and trying harder every year,” Farnes said.

Kearns also has several student-athletes scheduled to compete. They include Shaiann Crossett (100 and 300 hurdles), Kapeli Smith (110 hurdles and long jump), Iosefa Toia’ivao (110 and 300 hurdles), Sariah Glade (400), Nadia Medina (400), Kody Barrett (400), Larkin Hancuff (800), and Mya Huft (Long jump).

The UHSAA state track meet is scheduled to be held May 19-21 at BYU (after press deadli