Cornhole competitions moves from the backyard to the big leagues

By Greg James

Anyone can play. Anyone can win.

The American Cornhole League took up residence in Sandy at the Mountain America Expo Center May 6-8. The ACL pro league represents the highest tier of talent that the league has to offer. Over 250 pro competitors faced off in the most ultimate backyard and tailgating game around.

“I am from Mississippi originally and my brother had this set up in his backyard,” Salt Lake City resident Ricky Mcgowan said. “I came home and bought a set off Amazon.”

Salt City Cornhole is a local group of players. They host tournaments at Allstar Lanes and Pins and Ales in West Valley. There are also several other groups in the state.

“It is a place for a beginner to more advanced players,” Mcgowan said.

It is not just a backyard barbecue game anymore.

“My first match I realized I had no idea what this game was all about,” Harry Stolzfus said. He is from Fort Collins, Colorado. He and his wife (Yetti Irwin) travel the country playing in tournaments.

Stolzfus began playing beach cornhole in Florida nearly 15 years ago. He first experienced the game as a Sunday activity.

“I had never seen the game before. After my friend invited me to play I had to buy a set of boards at an RV show. I took them home and started playing. Soon I became one of the better players in our group so I joined a league,” Stolzfus said.

Stolzfus and Irwin each play professionally individually and together in the doubles division.

Cornhole is a fun game for anyone. All that is needed is some bags and cornhole boards.

The boards are placed at a throwable distance. Official tournament rules state they should be 27 feet apart. The bags are tossed underhand to the other board. The players may not step in front of the board. Your team scores one point for each bag that lands on the board and three points for each bag that ends up in the hole. Leagues use cancellation scoring, meaning you receive the points you score minus your opponent's points.

“We travel all over the US in our RV,” Irwin said. “I really like the people we have met. They are all friendly. Throwing the bag really has some technique and strategy to it.”

“The elite top players can make money playing this game. We became pros about two years ago. We lost quite a few matches in the beginning, but Yetti is getting pretty good,” Stolzfus said.

The ACL will award nearly one million in prize money this season. It is televised on ESPN and the Super hole celebrity match in Salt Lake City included Lisa Barlow (“Housewives of Salt Lake City”), Kyle Van Noy (Patriots), Vernon Davis (49ers), and Joseph Baena (actor). The winner earns money for his or her charity. Baena won in this event and will advance to the Super hole finals.

“The skill level has gone up the last two years,” Stolzfus said. “Yesterday, Matt Guy (top-ranked singles player in the ACL) nearly threw a perfect game. He tossed 16 bags and 15 went into the hole.”

“I like the people. It is a good time,” Mcgowan said. “I would tell people who are interested to throw the bags.”

