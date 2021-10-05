Young Taylorsville team learning on the go

By Greg James | [email protected]

Becoming a quarterback at a large high school comes with pressure and expectations. Junior standout Jordan Karle is in that position at Taylorsville High School with a young team that is growing and learning.

“He has only played quarterback for two years,” Karle’s father Corey said as he was cheering on the sideline. “Let’s go, he would not play the position for me in little league, but he came to us last year and said he was going to give it a try.”

Playing the position has not been without its difficulties.

He is completing about 48 percent of his passes and has five interceptions, but as a junior quarterback, evaluators see potential.

“Last year was his first year,” Warriors head football coach Chris Rosales said. “He played in a few varsity games, He took it upon himself to go to some quarterback camps this summer. He has done great. It is his second year, and he is still building into that leadership role and is learning something every day.”

Karle attend the Galu Tagovailoa camp hosted by Rasing Champions and received high marks for his efforts.

The Warriors have several younger players that have had to step into important team roles this year.

Transfer senior Benji Manuha has led the team in tackles. He forced a fumble early in the game against Granger that led to an offensive touchdown.

“I love me team and the friends I have made here,” Manuha said. “Football is fun, and I love to be aggressive and hit someone.”

“[Manuha] has been doing a great job and has stepped into the defensive leader role,” Rosales said.

Junior Manu Faleao has been a two-way standout playing offense and defense for the team.

“We are a super young team,” Rosales said. “We have kids coming from an 80-yard little field to Friday night lights. It is a different atmosphere, a different environment. To me, the kids have adapted great. They need to get into that flow and gain that experience. I can’t teach effort, and they are giving all they have.”

The Warriors have adopted a new program to connect to the little league program. It is called Friday Night Lights, where the Ute Conference players have been invited to participate with the varsity team in a gameday experience. They lead the team on the field, eat with the team pregame and spend time on the sidelines.

“We started that this year, and it bridges the gap with the young kids,” Rosales said. “The coaches nominate the players that deserve it. It has been a huge success.”

Taylorsville has started the season without a victory, 0-6, but Rosales said they have headed in the right direction.

“The scoreboard does not show what the community expects from us, but we are doing big things and the kids are being awesome about it,” he said.

Taylorsville competes in Region 2. The Warriors are scheduled to finish the season at home against Hunter on Oct. 1 and at Roy High School on Oct. 13.

