Taylorsville and Kearns represent at state track meet

By Greg James | g.james@mycityjournals.com

Kearns and Taylorsville High Schools will send a combined 12 individual athletes and six relay teams to the state track meet.

The Utah High School Activities Association state track meet is scheduled to be held Tuesday May 18 at Davis High School in Kaysville (after press deadline).

Kearns senior Jack Kelly qualified in three events, the 100 and 200 meter dashes and the long jump. He won the region title in both the 100 and 200.

The Cougars will also send Ana Lavaka in three field events, the shot put, discus and javelin. She placed second in the region in all three.

Junior JJ Talo has qualified in the discus and shot put. While Keishawn Dudley made it in the long jump. He jumped over 21 feet to win the region title.

Sophomore Sariah Glade ran a 1 minute 5 second 400 meters at region to qualify.

Kearns hurdlers round out its state team. Iosefa Toia’ivao and Shaiann Crossett have both qualified. Toia’ivao won the region title in the 300.

Kearns has qualified four boys relay teams in the 100, 200 and 400 and the girls will run the 400 relay. The boys 100 won the region title with a time of 43.26 seconds. The team consisted of Kelly, Dudley, Toia’ivao, Kaden Carrier, Keondre Polanco and Charles Henderson.

The Kearns boys finished third in Region 2 only 14 points behind Cyprus. Taylorsville finished fourth. West Jordan took home the region title.

Kearns’ girls team placed fourth behind West Jordan, Cyprus and Hunter. Taylorsville finished fifth.

Taylorsville will send a team in the 100 boys and girls relays.

The Warriors have three high jumpers competing at state. Michaela and Savannah Medico both jumped 4’4” to advance to state. Roshawne Burge managed 5’10”.

Freshman Noah Tucker ran a 10:35 in the 3200 and placed third in region to qualify.

Jaydale Hansen placed third in the 300 hurdles at region for his place at state.