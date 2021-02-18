Rosales takes over as warriors head football coach

By Greg James | [email protected]

Taylorsville High School has a new football coach, former defensive coordinator Chris “Rosy” Rosales was introduced to parents and the team Jan. 14.

“I am very excited for this opportunity,” Rosales said. “We have a super young team coming back next season and are ready to get the season going.”

Coach “Rosy,” a nickname he picked up in junior high, has been with the Warriors for two seasons. His coaching career includes 10 years as a high school coach with programs like Copper Hills, Hillcrest and Herriman.

“I started with Larry Wilson (successful football and rugby coach at Herriman and Olympus high schools),” Rosales said. “I gained a lot of knowledge about how to intertwine the program with the community, and I think I will be able to implement those things into how I do things.”

The staff includes newly hired offensive coordinator Ryan Ling, a former coach at West Jordan and Mountain Ridge high schools. The Warriors plan on running a quick spread-style offense similar to what they have had in the past.

“We are undersized, so we need to use our speed,” Rosales said. “This offseason we will work hard in the weight room to get bigger and stronger.”

The offensive line will return five players with varsity experience. Rosales said he expects center Ryan Liston to be a leader for that group.

“Izaik (Schwenke) and Pita (Taukeiaho) will be strong leaders,” Rosales said. “The O-line has been very coachable and has learned really quickly. We have a lot of dudes coming back there, and I am really looking forward to working with them.”

Manu Faleoa, a sophomore, has played nickelback and could compete for the quarterback position. The Warriors also return talented wide receivers Sam Duncan and Talon Brady.

The introduction of freshmen at the school next fall will help increase player numbers and elevate the team’s learning curve.

“More bodies in the house will help us keep players at our school,” Rosales said. “With open enrollment out there, I hope to have a chance to help kids be a part of our program and build something together.”

The connection to the high school team begins long before the players enter high school according to Rosales.

“We want the youth to be involved,” he said. “We know those kids look up to our kids that are playing on Friday nights. If we can support the little league, it will teach our players how to be leaders. It is an emphasis for us to support every age group. We are excited about the future and have a brotherhood that will make us better as a group. The parents are excited and we want to get a jump on this season.”

The Warriors won two games last season, beating Northridge 37-31 and Timpanogos 42-21.

Senior Braxton Bates scored five rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Humani Wolfgramm threw for 15. They will both graduate this spring and will need to be replaced next season.

Rosales is replacing Joe Johnson after two seasons.











