Beckstead takes over storied Warriors baseball program

By Greg James | [email protected]

An Alta High School great and former professional baseball player has taken over as the baseball head coach at Taylorsville High School.

“I grew up in Sandy and have coached baseball for several years,” Jentry Beckstead said. “Taylorsville was kind of my rival back in the day. My wife is from Taylorsville, and she was my rival when we met in college.”

Beckstead was a two-sport athlete in high school: football and baseball. He attended Salt Lake Community College and graduated from Alta in 1998.

As a former Bruin, he still holds the career record for strikeouts with 229. He struck out 123 batters in the 2001 season alone. He also holds the record for complete games (14) and innings pitched (164.2).

He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2000 and pitched for nine years in their organization. He pitched for two seasons in AA for the Tulsa Drillers and two more seasons with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (AAA). He amassed 387 innings and had an earned run average of 3.72. He ended his career in the top 10 in the Colorado minor league organization for career saves with 73.

“I learned that baseball comes second in life; school and life lessons should come first,” Beckstead said.

“Becoming a good person and a good young man should be the most important. I did not always learn that growing up. I always thought sports came first. I want to teach the kids to be responsible and after that get the reward of playing ball with your friends.”

Beckstead coached at Alta for several years before joining Glen Spencer as an assistant pitching coach.

“This program has always been amazing,” he said. “The coaches before me have always built a great thing with the students and with the city of Taylorsville. I think that is awesome.”

The team, like all other spring sports, lost its season to COVID-19 concerns. It was disappointing for several athletes.

“I could go on and on about these kids,” Beckstead said. “There were several that could have had great seasons. It took away our season.”

Senior Marcus Domgaard left baseball after a terrific junior season. In 2018, he pitched in 11 games and recorded 19 strikeouts in 21 innings. Beckstead said he has potential.

“Marcus had the ability, and this COVID thing destroyed him,” he said. “I know he could continue his career. His abilities are awesome. Luke Poulson also had lots of potential at third base and pitching. If he gets a chance, he could do it.”

The Warriors qualified for the American Legion state baseball tournament. They played Bountiful in the first round of the tournament (after press deadline).

Former Warriors head coach Glen Spencer is now an assistant at Salt Lake Community College.

“The parents have been supportive,” Beckstead said. “They know we have to rope off the backstop area, and everyone should be wearing masks. Hopefully, soon we can get back to it and things will become the new normal. Until then, we can cope and continue to build this program.”

Taylorsville has recorded 10 state baseball championships in its school history.